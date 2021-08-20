'90 Day Fiance' Spinoff 'Love in Paradise: The Caribbean' Stars Steven and Martine Discuss His Cheating in Exclusive Preview

✖

Can Steven and Martine get over his past infidelity or will distrust tear their relationship apart? The couple sits down for a serious conversation about the cheating in their relationship that's been haunting Martine for two years in a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of this week's all-new Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, a 90 Day Fiancé spinoff streaming Sunday on discovery+.

After Martine confronted Steven about texts she found on his phone last week, the two have a serious conversation about the Miami native's suspicions towards her Barbados-born boyfriend. "[You're] always accusing me of stuff and looking for your own version of the truth," Steven tells Martine. "I don't like that, and it's damaging our relationship. It's hurtful, really and truly."

Martine admits that going through her boyfriend's phone was an "invasion of privacy" and something she shouldn't have done, apologizing and promising not to do it again. Steven insists Martine can trust him, but she's not so sure. "I try to trust you, but it's hard to trust after it's been broken, and I don't wanna be on your back all the time and make our relationship a relationship with no trust, 'cause that's going nowhere."

"I want you to work harder to give me a reason to trust you or more reasons to trust you," she continues. Steven counters that he's "worked really hard" for the last two years to build back trust and at this point suspects she's using his past as an "excuse to get out of the relationship." Martine responds, "I don't want to run away from this, but I just have an instinct. I think about who I'll be in five or six years, and whether or not that woman will be proud of what I'm doing now, or what she would say to me."

She admits to the camera that while she's been trying to move past Steven's cheating, it feels like she's "been pouring salt in [her] own wounds" and "torturing" herself. "I think part of me doesn't let it go because if I keep it in the forefront, I won't be as shocked if he happens to cheat on me again," she admits. "But I feel like it's now time to forgive Steven and actually forgive him or I have to get out of this relationship." Love in Paradise: The Caribbean streams every Sunday on discovery+.