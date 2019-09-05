’90 Day Fiance’ Star Nicole Nafziger Shows off Weight Loss During Fitness Journey

Nicole Nafziger is showing off her progress on her fitness journey! After years working to get active and make healthy choices, the 90 Day Fiancé star flaunted her weight loss in a sassy hot pink dress on Instagram, and the changes haven’t been lost on her nearly 430,000 followers! Sharing a photo of herself on the front porch in a vibrant skater dress, Nafziger revealed her inspiration to pose was a comment from daughter May.

“When your daughter tells you you’re a princess and takes a picture,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Fans were quick to comment on how happy and healthy Nafziger looks in the photo, with one writing, “You look like you’ve lost weight! You’re looking more healthy, good for you girl!!”

“You are looking really great!!!” another wrote. “Glad that your daughter sees you as a princess something positive and that she loves. It only shows that you’re doing and amazing job with her and she loves you so much! You’re beautiful Nicole and deserve the best. Wish you and your [little] princess lots of happiness!!”

Nafziger’s followers have been with her through the tough parts and triumphs of her ongoing work to get in shape and get healthier, celebrating her milestones all along the way.

“I am so happy to be on this fitness journey with all of y’all,” Nafziger wrote on Instagram in November 2018. “There are some who say I inspire them to start their fitness journey and that really means so much that I can help others by jump starting my own journey! Seeing all the messages y’all send is just amazing! I’ll continue to share my journey with y’all and show my progress.”

It hasn’t been easy for the TLC star, who has been trying to also balance her long distance relationship with fiancé Azan Tefou, who lives in Morocco as they try to navigate the K-1 visa process.

“I love nights like this,” she wrote next to a screenshot of them FaceTiming last week. “Soon it will be four years and it’s crazy how much we’ve been through. Ups and downs, rumors, tears, fights, love, connection, faith, Love. We’ve been through it all. All the time we are getting stronger as a couple and understanding more of each other.”

“Our Journey is longer then others but that doesn’t make it less true to each other,” she continued. “Just means we get stronger along the way. One day we’ll never have to leave each other’s side and it will be amazing. Until then I’ll continue to support you as you support me. I love you.”