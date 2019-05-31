'90 Day Fiance' Star Nicole Jimeno Reveals New Photo With Coraima Amid Pedro’s Cheating Scandal

90 Day Fiance star Nicole Jimeno has revealed a new photo with Coraima amid Pedro's cheating scandal.

Recently, Pedro was seen on camera dancing with a nother woman.

He later said, "Chantel going to kill me. I'm thinking I messed up tonight, but I had such a great time."

Now, Nicole has posted the photo with her close friend, whom she calls a "sister," and fans of the show are sounding off in the comments.

View this post on Instagram My sister ❤️ @coraimamorla A post shared by Nicole Jimeno (@nicole.jimeno) on May 27, 2019 at 7:08am PDT

"Just remember that you should come second not first! Wife's before sisters," one person wrote.

"How can you cheer on cheating? Imagine you were married and your husband was dancing with another woman and cheating on you," another person added. "Even if its staged, it actually is a real [depiction] of who you are. Goodluck with KarmaYou like all the free stuff you get but cannot respect a marriage. I've lost all respect for your family. And especially you."

"Let's not forget Chantal had her own version of whined & grind at the club with different guys while Pedro was there," someone else commented. "She was loaded but then so was he!"

"You are so disrespectful towards your sister in law," Encouraging your bro to get caliente with another girl?"

Previously, Chantel slammed her sister-in-law Nicole, Pedro's sister, who told Pedro that she thought he should divorce Chantel, according to In Touch.

"If you are talking behind my back, then you are in a perfect position to kiss my a—!" Chantel's message read, then adding, "I don't hate you because your [sic] my sister-in-law. I hate you because when you open your mouth, you sound like a f—ing idiot!"

During the night that Pedro was dancing with another woman, Chantel spoke to 90 Day cameras and said, "I don't know where he is or even what he's doing and I'm worried."

The woman he was dancing, who turned out to be a long time friend, also spoke to the cameras, saying, "I think, between Pedro and I, there was a connection. It's something that he hasn't felt in a while because of problems he's had with his wife. I think he should find a woman like him. Dominican, that understands him and accepts him how he is."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.