'90 Day Fiance' Longtime Star Reveals Secret Marriage

✖

Colt Johnson is a married man! The 90 Day Fiancé personality revealed on the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all Sunday that he and Vanessa Guerra wed in a secret ceremony he didn't even reveal to mom Debbie until that moment. The TLC personality broke the news with a dramatic declaration, telling everyone, "I love Vanessa so much I married Vanessa and didn’t tell anybody in this f—ing room."

He also broke the news on Instagram, sharing a photo with Guerra as he dropped the bombshell on his followers. "I like to announce that Vanessa is my wife. I married my best friend and despite what others might say; I know we will find our happily ever after," he captioned the shot, adding at the end, "Love you Mrs. Johnson."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colt Johnson (@savagecoltj)

On the tell-all, Johnson revealed he and his wife got married in a chapel a month before filming in a "very simple" and "very private" ceremony while on a road trip to Reno, Nevada. The reality personality's mother, Debbie, congratulated the couple, despite being not included in the celebration, but advised the newlyweds to now call a ceasefire with Johnson's ex, Jess Caroline, as they were married and should be looking to keep the peace.

Caroline and Johnson have been at odds since they appeared on a previous season of the TLC franchise, and the Brazil native accused Johnson of cheating on her with Guerra while they were still together. Johnson admitted the infidelity, in on the May 9 episode of The Single Life, popped the question to Guerra. "We’re going to have problems throughout our entire life. I promise you, we can work through them. I love you, darling," Johnson asked during the proposal, which leaked photos revealed actually happened in November 2020.

Prior to popping the question, Johnson gushed over his feelings for Guerra in a confessional, saying that even despite the drama they had been through, he wanted to make her his bride. "How could I not ask her to marry me? I’m going to propose to Vanessa," he said at the time. "I know it’s impulsive, but I have to follow my heart." Johnson was previously married to fellow 90 Day franchise star Larissa Dos Santos Lima, bringing her to the U.S. from Brazil to wed in June 2018. Their marriage was a volatile one, however, and Johnson filed for divorce just seven months later in January 2019. The two finalized their divorce in April 2019.