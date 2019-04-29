’90 Day Fiance’: Larissa Flushes Engagement Ring Down the Toilet

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? certainly brought the drama in its season 4 premiere Sunday night. Fans learned more about Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s tumultuous relationship, which seemingly couldn’t get much worse.

Johnson and Dos Santos Lima finally acknowledged Dos Santos Lima’s arrest just days before their wedding, and the episode also showed the aftermath of the wedding before the trial. While fans already knew tensions were high between the divorcing married couple, they got a closer look at drama with Johnson’s mother, Debbie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dos Santos Lima, who was preparing for her trial in Sunday’s episode, spent the entire episode blaming their drama on Johnson’s mother, Debbie. She told cameras that she feels as if Johnson is out to get her during her trial, which could see her facing deportation.

Making matters worse was when Dos Santos Lima flushed her wedding ring down the toilet during an explosive argument — and when Debbie found out about it.

“She treats him like s—. She really does,” Debbie said. “I don’t think either one of you needs to be married to each other.”

Despite Johnson’s attempts to communicate, Dos Santos Lima continued to ice him out, and locked herself in the bathroom at the end of the episode. She escaped to a production van where she asked to be interviewed, alone, by producers, saying she didn’t want Johnson and Debbie to hear what she has to say. “Because I feel deadly afraid. If they hear something that I’ll say, my life will be hell. Something wrong,” she said.

Meanwhile, the season premiere also caught up with Russ and Paola Mayfield, Pedro and Chantel Jimeno, Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet from season 5, Ashley Martson and Jay Smith from season 6 and season 4 and 5’s Nicole Nafziger and Azan M’Raouni.

Martson and Smith ended their season on a bad note after Martson discovered Smith was on Tinder — and fans saw that things haven’t been much better since. She left him on the side of the road out of anger, and he said he was starting to lose hope in their relationship.

“I love her and I don’t want us to split. But she’s not even giving me no chance or nothing,” Smith said. “I’m just worried our relationship is going to go down and I’m going to have to go back to Jamaica.”

Chantel and Pedro were shown looking for a house that was further away from Chantel’s family, but the couple couldn’t even get through house hunting without arguing. Chantel even told Pedro she didn’t know if she could have kids with him, which led to him breaking down.

Nafziger and M’Raouni’s relationship has not progressed the way Nafziger initially planned. She wants to move to Morocco with her daughter, but M’Raouni has been delaying the wedding. “I’ve been waiting so long to finally be his wife,” she said.

After a tough year filled with arguing and a miscarriage, the Mayfields are excited to welcome a baby boy. The only issue is that Russ told Paola his family wanted them to go to Oklahoma from Miami to have a baby shower, and Paola has no desire to go back.

“I just want to feel accepted, that’s all,” Paola cried after revealing she feels out of place in Oklahoma.

As for the Castravets, Andrei and Elizabeth were going through a lot of changes, what with an unplanned pregnancy and moving into a new home. Andrei still doesn’t have a full-time job, and he still doesn’t have good relationships with Elizabeth’s family.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. 90 Day Fiance fan-favorites rehash what happened on Pillow Talk, beginning Monday, April 29, at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.