’90 Day Fiance’: Larissa Dos Santos Lima Feels ‘Betrayed’ by Colt Johnson After Domestic Violence Arrest

Larissa Dos Santos Lima may have avoided deportation for now, but the 90 Day Fiancé star isn’t sure she could ever trust husband Colt Johnson again.

While fans of the TLC reality show may have followed in the headlines the current status of the reality personalities’ relationship, Sunday’s all-new episode focused on their lives pre-divorce in the immediate aftermath of Johnson calling the police on his wife.

Facing charges of domestic violence in court, which could lead to her deportation if convicted, Dos Santos Lima admitted she was “really scared” after learning her husband had told the police something other than what he had told her — saying she had “lunged at him” and “scratched him.”

“Not true at all,” the Brazilian native said of the accusations against her, admitting she felt “betrayed” by her husband.

“I don’t know if I can forgive him,” she told the camera.

Johnson, who despite calling the police had attempted to withdraw the charges, explained, “Right now, everyone is very nervous and very scared. The worst thing that could happen at this trial is that Larissa is arrested and deported.”

Even mom Debbie was on her daughter-in-law’s side going into court, despite their open hostility towards one another in the past.

“There were times where I thought her getting deported from this maybe would be for the best,” Debbie told the camera. “But Colt loves Larissa and if she gets deported, Colt might end up in Brazil with her. I don’t want that.”

Luckily for Dos Santos Lima, the charges against her were dismissed in court, eliminating at least one legal hurdle when it came to her marriage with Johnson.

Their issues were far too many in the end, however, with the pair finalizing their divorce just last month.

Johnson’s lawyer Shawanna L. Johnson told the to E! News at the time, “Colt Johnson and Larissa dos Santos Lima have settled their divorce.”

“The motion has been taken off the calendar and an agreement has been reached. Lawyers are in the process of finalizing the written stipulation to sign and submit to the judge,” the statement added. “[The] matter was settled amicably between the parties and each party will walk away and bear their own costs and fees … [Colt] wishes Larissa the best in her future endeavors.”

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

