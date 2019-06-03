’90 Day Fiance’: Larissa Dos Santos Lima Accuses Colt Johnson of Being a ‘Nymphomaniac’

Ahead of Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s split from husband Colt Johnson, the 90 Day Fiancé couple was having serious concerns with their sex life.

In Sunday’s episode of the TLC reality show, Colt and Larissa were happy to have some serious problems behind them after her domestic battery charge was reduced, and Larissa had told Colt’s mother about the two children she had left back in Brazil. Still, the couple wasn’t feeling quite back to normal.

“Between Larissa’s trial and telling my mom about her kids, it’s really taken a toll on us, especially our physical relationship,” he told the camera. “Right now, I’m not having any sex with my wife. The last time I had sex with her was probably a month ago.”

Describing being intimate with Larissa at first as “amazing,” comparing it to “the apocalypse, an earthquake, all the fireworks going off,” Colt explained she had since “cut herself off completely” from him.

Going to a sex therapist to discuss their issues, Larissa admitted she had a totally different issue with her husband, telling him, “I think you are a nymphomaniac. It’s not normal for someone make sex like 10 times a day.”

Adding to the therapist, “My sexual life with Colt is a disaster, because I’m not a blow-up doll,” Larissa explained of the direction of their relationship, “Colt thinks that the woman needs to please him all the time, and I no longer trust Colt as a human, and I have no sexual desires, because he called the police against me and I was arrested.”

While the sex therapist suggested that much of the problems in their marriage could be due to him treating mom Debbie as his “first wife,” she suggested that the two play around in the bedroom with intimacy practices while also setting firm boundaries with his mom.

Clearly things didn’t go to plan either in or out of the bedroom, because soon after filming, Colt filed for divorce from Larissa, which they both finalized in April.

