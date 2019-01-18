’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jonathan Rivera Opens up About Split From Wife Fernanda Flores

90 Day Fiancé star Jonathan Rivera opened up about his split from wife Fernanda Flores, whom Rivera has not spoken to since December.

“I haven’t spoken to Fernanda since December 22,” Rivera, 32, told InTouch Weekly Thursday. “I have a lot going on and so in the midst of all the craziness, I try to focus on what’s important.”

Rivera insisted the two had “real” feelings for each other and refused to say a thing about his estranged 20-year-old wife.

“Fernanda’s not a gold digger. Fernanda didn’t come here for a green card,” he told the outlet. “What happened was things change, things change and people change and I can’t help that.”

Rivera supported Flores’ dreams, and was her “biggest fan.” Still, he admitted he did not know “how to help someone from changing who they are or who they were,” adding, “Also, she’s young, 20 years old. You have a tendency to continue to grow, you want different things as time goes on and I can’t blame her for that.”

Flores and Rivera married at the end of 90 Day Fiancé Season 6. Last week, Rivera confirmed to his fans on Instagram that they were no longer together after he shared a photo of himself celebrating the New Year with his family, but without Flores.

When a fan asked where Flores was, she explained, “No she’s in Houston. She wanted to pursue a modeling career in Chicago. Decided to leave and realized she couldn’t do it on her own. She said MANY things you can’t take back that I won’t mention, you’ll have to trust me when I tell you, good luck.”

Later, Rivera accused Flores, a Mexican national, of leaving him right after they got married.

“She decided to leave..left me on the airplane in Chicago amongst many other things,” he told one fan on Instagram. “I decided to spend the rest of the time with my family. When she realized her lifestyle was going to be different she wanted to apologize and asked me to forgive her. I haven’t.”

Rivera told InTouch Weekly he “appreciated” all the support he received from fans on social media and from the “people who can tell that I genuinely love Fernanda.”

“I gave it everything I had,” he said of their relationship. “I think that was very apparent in the show. None of that was edited, that was my heartfelt feelings. You know you can only give so much until you start giving yourself away…What I’m saying is, I guess there was a point where I realized it was never going to be enough.”

Rivera and Flores are not the only 90 Day Fiancé stars having trouble in the new year. This week, police began searching for Colt Johnson after they arrived at the home he shares with wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima to find her injured.

In December, Johnson was accused ot cheating on Dos Santos Lima, a Brazilian reality star.