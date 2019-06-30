’90 Day Fiance’: Jay Smith Adds a Face Tattoo Amid Deportation Rumors

Jay Smith is adding to his repertoire of ink amid rumors that the 90 Day Fiancé star will be deported from the U.S. following the end of the Jamaica native’s marriage to Ashley Martson. Over the weekend, fan accounts for the TLC show captured video of an Instagram Live, in which the budding tattoo artist livestreamed getting a tattoo on his right temple.

It’s not clear what the design was, with some fans hypothesizing he was getting a tribute to Jamaica and others going as far to suggest it was the island nation’s outline.

After Martson filed for divorce from Smith in April, accusing him of cheating on her a number of times in the filing, the Pennsylvania native revealed that her ex will allegedly be deported later this summer during an Instagram Q+A.

“He will be deported on Aug. 7 unless he runs, which is what I’m assuming he’s probably [planning],” she told her followers. “The thing that’s really frustrating is he’s here illegally now … I did file for his adjustment of status, and then two weeks later he screwed up again, so I withdrew it.”

“ICE has already been here to arrest him. They know where he works,” she added. “I mean obviously, if they come to my house at this point, I’m gonna tell them where he’s at. So I’m not sure why he’s still sticking around because we got a letter three weeks ago saying he has an active warrant for his arrest.”

She even accused Smith of offering to pay her to withdraw her divorce filing, saying, “It’s not ‘if.’ He ‘is’ going to get deported, and he knows he is. And he even called me. He went to the attorney, and he said like, ‘I’m f—ed.’ Like he even offered money — like, ‘Can I pay you to withdraw the divorce?’”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

