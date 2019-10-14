’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’: Evelin Villegas Forgets Engagement Ring on ‘Tell-All’ Episode Amid Split Rumors With Corey Rathgeber

Stars of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Corey Rathgeber and his Ecuadorian fiancée Evelin Villegas, were recently on an exclusive tell-all with PEOPLE to talk about their engagement and when they’re going to officially tie the knot.

“So Evelin, within six months, you and Corey are going to be husband and wife,” host Shaun Robinson said. To which Villegas responded, “I hope. I don’t know, I just don’t know. Like how are we supposed to plan our wedding and things that needed to be figured out in such a short time?”

Her fiance, Rathgeber, then said one of the things giving her pause about the wedding is his weight. “And she says I need to put on more muscle like I need to look more attractive,” he said. “I need a six-pack and then we can get married.” She responded, “Yeah, it’s because he got a lot of weight on.”

He also said that she wants him to learn Spanish. “And I know you’ve asked me to learn Spanish,” he said. “She’s asked me to talk with her family and immerse myself in the culture more.”

Rathgeber said he still has time, though. “I still have five months because I was accepted for a six-month extended tourist visa,” he said. “Meaning it gives us the extra time necessary to get the ball rolling with the marriage.”

Robinson then asked Villegas to hold up her hands. “Are you wearing your engagement ring?,” she asked. The 26-year-old slowly raised her hands to reveal she was not wearing the ring. “I forgot,” she said. “Seriously, Evelin?” Rathgeber replied. “Are you kidding me? […] I can’t believe you’re not wearing it right now, Evelin. What the heck!”

“I’m so sorry,” she said. “I literally just realized it this morning and I was like ‘oh no!’”

The couple has had a rocky relationship to this point. Villegas was revealed to have cheated on Rathgeber, and in one episode refused to meet him at the airport when he arrived in Ecuador.

Much has been made about the couple’s relationship after leaks allegedly showed that Corey had returned home and TLC cameras caught Villegas talking to her ex-boyfriend about their night together.

Rathgeber and Villegas have kept their current situation quiet due to their contracts with TLC. But there have been hints online that the pair are no longer together.