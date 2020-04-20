'90 Day Fiance': Ed Reveals He Offered to Shave Rose's Legs After Controversial Scene

✖

The current season of 90 Day Fiance is not short of storylines, but has seen one couple rise to the top when it comes to viewers' reactions. Ed and Rose have quickly become a hot topic on social media, especially after the infamous "leg shaving" scene.

Leading into the events that unfolded, Ed told the cameras that the two finally shared an intimate moment, "Last night, we made love, it was awesome." He then added that, "I'm not only on Cloud 9, but I can't wait to do it again." He did, however, make an observation during their first time and didn't shy away from telling Rose what was on his mine. Ed explained to Rose that he did not like the hair on her legs, pleading with her to go shave it in the hotel room. The two went back and forth as Rose resisted before telling Ed that she did not like his beard, saying that "it hurts me."

"Okay here's the deal, don't be mad at me, last night I noticed that your legs are kind of like mine," Ed began. "So I'll make you a deal, if you shave your legs, I will shave my beard."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ed provided some more information on what went down in that hotel room. He revealed that he even offered to go shave her legs for her. As viewers saw in the episode, she ended up doing it herself, but the offer from Ed was not seen. "We both ended up shaving ourselves and it worked out," he shared. "But I got a lot of heat for that, but that's what that was."

The 54-year-old explained in the episode his reason for his persistence in having Rose shave herself. "It seems kind of less feminine for women," he told the camera. "I don't like leg hair, it's gross."

In that same interview, Ed also shot down a rumor that was swirling around that Rose is now engaged to another woman. Speaking to the fans, he wanted to remind them not to believe everything that floats around on the Internet. "It's people grabbing information, and bits and bits of information, and they're just creating fake news," he explained. "They don't know what's going on. I know what's going on in my heart."

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays on TLC at 8 p.m. ET. The current season has aired nine episodes to date. There will be a special limited series called 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantined debuting on Monday.