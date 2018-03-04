’90 Day Fiance’ Cast Member Undergoes Surgery After Being Shot in the Face

Jacob Toborowsky is on the road to recovery.

The son of 90 Day Fiancé stars David Toborowsky and Annie Susan was accidentally shot in the face by a friend back in January.

Videos by PopCulture.com

David recently shared an update with fans on his Facebook page after Jacob’s most recent surgery to remove the bullet that was lodged in his cheek, and he seems to be doing well, InTouch reports.

“I wanted to give an update on my son Jacob. He had surgery yesterday down in Houston. The damage to the muscles in his face are more severe than [first] thought,” David wrote on Facebook. “The main part of the bullet was removed. Please keep him in your prayers as the road he has is going to be long and hard. Thank you all again for the prayers, messages, and thoughts.”

Along with the message, David shared photos of his son in recovery after the surgery.

Jacob’s injuries were not life-threatening, but they did require multiple surgeries to completely heal. The 18-year-old is currently in Houston with his mother while he is recovering from the incident.

“Jacob told his friend, ‘Don’t point the gun at me,’” a family insider revealed to Radar Wednesday. “He said, ‘It’s not loaded.’”

But it was loaded, and the 16-year-old friend allegedly fired the .22 caliber handgun into Jacob’s face.

“Jacob has a fractured jaw,” the family member told Radar. “The bullet is in the soft tissue of the right cheek. There is a hole in his face.”

David, 48, was featured on the most recent season of 90 Day Fiancé with his now-wife Annie, whom he proposed to 10 days after meeting while he was on vacation in Thailand. Jacob appeared on two episodes of the series while he and his sister confronted their father about his new relationship.

90 Day Fiancé was officially renewed for its sixth season Tuesday. It’s spinoffs, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will also return for their third and second seasons, respectively. Also set for a second season is 90 Day Fiancé:What Now?, the digital series that runs on TLC Go.

The show documents new couples every season as they take the next step in their relationships by bringing their potential spouses to the United States.

Using a special K-1 visa, the couples are required by the government to get married after only 90 days or else be forced to return to their home country.