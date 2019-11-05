’90 Day Fiance’ Star Darcey Silva Says She’s ‘Single and Ready to Mingle’ After Tom Brooks Split Rumors

Buckle up, Darcey Silva is ready to hit the town as a single woman. The 90 Day Fiance alum shared on Instagram that she and her British boyfriend, Tom Brooks, have ended their relationship. The post has since been deleted, but In Touch Weekly grabbed it before its removal.

The caption read, “Done with the past. Excited for what the future holds! I’m ready for a sexy and manly Aussie! Let’s go down under. Will always keep my heart open to life and real love.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two had first met during Darcey’s previous fling with Jesse Meester. Their time together didn’t last much longer, opening the door for newfound love between Darcey and Tom.

Rumors of a possible break-up first surfaced in October when Entertainment Tonight reported that the pair had moved in different directions.

“You know what, it’s to be determined, you guys are gonna have to wait and see,” Darcey said to an ET reporter while attending an event. “But on that journey of love, I take risks and I am so proud of it. I will always follow my heart and, you know what, I’m grateful. I’m grateful for the energy that I bring to relationships and opening my heart. It’s a positive thing in my end, so, we’ll see what happens.”

During that conversation, Darcey further revealed the breakup when she shared that things may come out from Tom’s end, and that it’s nothing she hasn’t heard before. She added that, “I’m not here to be made for a fool, so we’ll see what happens.”

HollywoodLife later revealed that sources informed them that the reason for their split could have to do with Tom’s infidelity. The source said that Darcey has questioned him on the issue and that he has had “multiple girlfriends on the side” during their time together.

“Tom brushes off everything and Darcey wants to believe him but she’s having a hard time making things work.” the source explained. “She wants him to work on himself and figure things out & to communicate better.”

This would explain, according to the source, why TLC reportedly rushed through the upcoming season in order to have them be the spotlight couple.

The latest 90 Day Fiance season kicked off on Sunday. As always, fans were all over the place when it came to their initial reactions to the new cast. Some of the couples appears to be in for quite an eventual season, including Tania and her quest for perfection with Syngin.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.