’90 Day Fiance’: Darcey Silva Has No Regrets in Tom Brooks Relationship

Despite their sometimes cringeworthy romance playing out on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days at the moment, Darcey Silva told Us Weekly this week she doesn’t regret anything about the way things have gone down with Tom Brooks. The TLC personality played coy when it came to if they are still together, but told the publication she will “always” take a chance when it comes to love, because that’s “what life is about.”

“I will never ever regret what I do in life or if I go on a journey for love. No, that’s not my motive. That’s not my M.O.,” she explained to the publication. “I will always follow my heart and I will learn from those experiences. And if it doesn’t make sense, then you walk away. If it does, then you figure it out — and that’s it. You keep moving.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“All I’ll say is I’ll talk for myself,” she continued. “And I love life and I give my heart.”

In August, prior to the Before the 90 Days season airing, Silva was a little more open while describing her relationship with Brooks to Newsweek.

“He’s an amazing guy,” she gushed at the time. “He’s always been a great guy. We have a really deep connection and have a lot in common. …I love his voice. It’s very sexy, very James Bond.”

“He’s older. He’s lived life. He’s a jetsetter. He owns his own company. He’s very experienced in life and he elevates me. I never feel put down,” the reality personality added. “It was something I had to explore because maybe he could be the one so I decided to do that journey again. I don’t regret it.”

Asked about some of the less pleasant footage that had surfaced at that point, such as Silva confessing her love for Brooks only to get silence in return, the TLC star denied there were any problems in the relationship.

“We’re very good. We’re very happy,” she said at the time. “Things have been amazing and some people might see it that way and some people might see it a different way. You’ll have to go through the journey along with us.”

As for her ex Jesse Meester, whom she split with following their on-screen romance, Silva told Us Weekly she does not “communicate” with the Amsterdam native.

“I’m sure he talks smack in the media, but I don’t really engage in that,” she said. “I don’t respond to it. So, whatever he says is if he wants to talk for himself. It has nothing to do with me.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC