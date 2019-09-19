’90 Day Fiance’ Star Colt Johnson Sparks Engagement Rumors With New Brazilian Girlfriend

It looks like Colt Johnson could be ready to tie the knot again just five month after his divorce from Larissa Dos Santos Lima was finalized. The 90 Day Fiancé star has fans speculating he’s ready to propose to girlfriend Jess Caroline after he took to Instagram Stories Thursday with a drawing of engagement rings and a telling ask for fans: “Looking for someone that makes jewelry. DM me please.”

Johnson and Caroline have yet to make things official on Instagram, but the Brazilian native’s Facebook and private Instagram are filled with photos of and comments from Johnson, who makes no attempt to hide his affection and attraction to the new lady there.

Recently, Caroline revealed how serious things were getting between the two, captioning a photo of the two at a bar on her Instagram Story, You are my person. Miss you.”

She even shared a Facebook post with InTouch Weekly, writing, “We are together for a while. [Anyone] who knows me knows that I’m chill and have good intentions, also that I don’t judge people’s choices. … I’m with him because I want and because he wants.”

Caroline isn’t holding ill will against Lima either. “I know about his past and have watched the show. I don’t defend him or her. It was just a relationship that didn’t work out and life goes on. I’m not going to be rude to anyone,” she wrote.

The TLC personality wishes her ex well too, telling InTouch she’s “happy” for her ex.

Lima has found a new partner of her own, boyfriend Eric Nichols, whom she told Us Weekly in March she met on Tinder.

“He never watched the show,” she explained. “I just wanted company. … I feel really comfortable with him.”

“Right now, I don’t rush anything. I don’t want to make plans,” she said of their relationship status. “I’m enjoying myself and we are serious, of course.”

Photo credit: Bryan Steffy/WireImage