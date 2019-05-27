’90 Day Fiance’: Colt Johnson’s Mom Questions What Larissa Dos Santos Lima Is ‘Hiding’ After Secret Children Reveal

Colt Johnson’s mother thinks there’s more to Larissa Dos Santos Lima than the 90 Day Fiancé star is letting on after learning she was keeping a major secret about her life.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Larissa revealed to her husband’s mother, Debbie, that she was the mother of two children who remained in Brazil while she traveled to the U.S. to marry Colt.

“I always wanted to tell you, but it’s a complicated situation,” Larissa told Debbie of why she and Colt had kept that information to themselves. “In the beginning, we don’t get along. So, every time that I see the way that you take care of Colt [and] everything, I thought, ‘How I will explain to you that I have kids in Brazil?’ I was afraid. I love Colt, so what will his mother, that did everything for him, will think about it?’”

“I miss my children every day,” she continued of parenting her children from abroad. “I voice call, video call but it was really hard leaving my children behind when I move to America.”

Defending her choice, Larissa added, “I know that it’s hard to understand, ‘Why you don’t bring your children to America, Larissa?’ but you know I just saw Colt twice in my life. So I thought to first come here to work with my relationship with Colt and to later decide to bring my children one day.”

Debbie was definitely taken aback at the news, telling the camera after having to leave the room, “I am shocked, they haven’t told me anything about it. I am so angry with her because it’s our family, I need to know what’s going on. It was chicken s— of her to do that, I’m sorry, but it was.”

It left her wondering what else was going on below the surface for her daughter-in-law, in fact.

“I think Larissa has a lot of secrets,” Debbie said. “And now I’m just wondering what else is she hiding.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

