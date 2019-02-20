’90 Day Fiance’ Star Colt Johnson Claims Ex Larissa Dos Santos Lima Took Pills, Threatened Suicide During Arrest

The drama isn’t over for 90 Day Fiance stars Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson.

Johnson told police that his estranged wife took half a bottle of pills and threatened suicide before she was arrested last week for battery, TMZ reports.

Police told the news outlet that Johnson said Dos Santos Lima became enraged after accusing Johnson of cheating on her and swallowed the remaining contents of a half-full bottle of antidepressants, then locked herself in the bathroom. Johnson said she also punched him in the mouth during the Friday incident.

Per Dos Santos Lima’s version of events, she said she locked herself into the bathroom to diffuse the situation and to take a shower. She also reportedly told police that during her shower, Johnson was playing with the lights and annoyed her by touching her inappropriately. She also claimed that he grabbed her by the hair and pinned her to the ground.

The police report from Dos Santos Lima’s arrest describes her wounds as self-inflicted.

“After cleaning her off, officers determined that the cuts were not consistent with the kind of bleeding she was claiming,” Officer Jay Rivera told Us Weekly. “She also has scratches on her abdomen, but those injuries were also not consistent with the length of [Johnson’s] fingernails.”

Police also detailed that Dos Santos Lima had been arrested for domestic violence twice in the last six months, although in the case of the November arrest, the District Attorney declined to press charges.

The latest arrest came a day before Johnson filed for divorce and the same day that Dos Santos Lima posted photos and videos of her bloody face and torso on Instagram alongside what appeared to be receipts for a pornographic film. “Colt argued because many vids he tortured me. I need one attorney he called the cops. Please help me he lie,” the Brazilian national wrote on Instagram.

“I’ll be deported,” she said in another video. “I just scratch him because he was hurt me…I’m really hurt, but he called the police first.”

She has spent the last few days pleading with her social media followers for help and for money, as she’s unable to legally work in the United States.

She began a GoFundMe campaign to help cover her many legal fees surrounding immigration, her arrests and most recently, the divorce.

“It’s important to me. The immigration attorney, the divorce attorney and the criminal attorney. The kind of attorney I have to talk to about my case,” she said in an Instagram Live video, explaining to her followers that the GoFundMe had been reported by “haters” and taken down. “I not feel happy about it, I not feel proud about it, but it’s something that I really need.”

“I cannot work and for now just to have my friends help me with the situation, so I really need it,” Lima continued. “To come here to beg—it’s really sad, really sad for me.”