’90 Day Fiance’: Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima Reference ‘Growing Pains’ Prior to Domestic Violence Arrest

Even before Colt Johnson filed for divorce from wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima amid accusations of violence on both sides, the 90 Day Fiancé couple was struggling to hold things together.

In Sunday’s part two of the TLC reality show’s season reunion, the couple declined to discuss Dos Santos Lima’s November arrest, calling her legal situation at the time “really delicate.”

What the two would discuss was their rocky relationship, which Johnson called “growing pains,” but his wife claimed stemmed from a lack of genuine compliments.

They also addressed the Brazilian national’s feuding with her husband’s mom Debbie, who video-chatted into the reunion to discuss their turbulent relationship and reveal she even planned on moving out of the trio’s shared house.

It was enough of an uncomfortable situation that the other couple’s decided to weigh in on Dos Santos Lima’s treatment of her new mother-in-law.

“I will never yell at Jon’s mom like that because I’m thinking that like cross the line. You should respect your family. Someone is talking about your mom, you feel offended,” Fernanda Flores explained, adding, “It’s not your mom’s fault.”

“I believe in one thing, that if someone don’t respect me, it can affect my judgment of them,” Dos Santos Lima said, defending herself. “I should choose to be more patient to her.”

On Jan. 12, Johnson filed for divorce from his wife the day after a domestic dispute that ended in Dos Santos Lima’s arrest and played out in part on her social media.

Posting photos and videos of her bloody face and torso on Instagram alongside what appeared to be receipts for a pornographic film, Dos Santos Lima wrote, “Colt called the cops on me we argue,” adding later in her Instagram Story, “Colt argued because many vids he tortured me. I need one attorney he called the cops. Please help me he will lie.”

“I’ll be deported,” she said in another video. “I just scratch him because he was hurt me…I’m really hurt, but he called the police first.”

Johnson was also injured in the dispute, with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Jay Rivera telling Us Weekly after the Brazilian reality personality’s arrest, “He had a swollen lip, and his gums and teeth were bloodied.”

“After cleaning her off, officers determined that the cuts were not consistent with the kind of bleeding she was claiming,” Rivera continued. “She also has scratches on her abdomen, but those injuries were also not consistent with the length of [Johnson’s] fingernails.”

Dos Santos Lima was previously arrested for domestic battery in November, but the District Attorney declined to press charges in the case in December.

Photo credit: Instagram/Colt Johnson