’90 Day Fiance’ Star Colt Johnson Apologizes for ‘Mistakes’ Amid Backstage Drama With Castmates

90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson has issued an apology after a backstage blowup at co-stars Ashley Martson, Nicole Nafziger and Chantel Everett. Johnson admitted in a July 24 post on his Instagram Story post that he “made mistakes,” according to Us Weekly.

In a lengthy post on the social media platform, the TLC personality owned up to his “mistakes, disappointments, and failures.” He vowed to do better in the future, but did not get into the specifics of the situation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I know I’m (sic) made mistakes, disappointments, and failures, but trust me, there is a part of me worth keeping,” Johnson wrote on Instagram, according to Us Weekly. “I am sorry for my mistakes and all I can say is that I’ll spend every day trying to be the best me I can. But I’m not doing it for you, I am doing it for me.”

View this post on Instagram From Colt. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetellall #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter A post shared by John Yates (@johnyates327) on Jul 24, 2019 at 9:55am PDT

He continued, “Life is too short, be the best you, always.”

The post comes after filming the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After special. During filming, he apparently verbally attacked several co-stars. He discussed his unkind words with InTouch Weekly, and did not appear apologetic about it at the time.

“I did indeed call Ashley ‘Trashley,’” Johnson confessed. “She scammed all her fans on multiple occasions.”

Of Nafziger, Johnson said she “has been in a long-distance relationship for many years without any sign of progression or interest in getting married.” He also called Everett “a hypocrite,” adding that she “literally is human noise.”

Johnson shouted at Everett in a sneak preview for the tell-all show after her husband, Pedro Jimeno, discussed Johnson’s divorce from Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

“Love is not enough,” Johnson said in the preview.”I’ve learned that the hard way.”

“Is it not? Why?” Everett chimed in. “Because you love your mama more than your ex-wife?”

Johnson quickly grew annoying. He snapped back at Everett, telling her to be quiet.

“I love my mother. I’m the only family that she has. And I’ll support her. And I hope to God one day when one of your parents needs you, you’ll do the same,” Johnson shouted in a fit of rage. “So please shut the f— up.”

Martson asked fans to “disregard his nonsense,” while Nafziger told In Touch Weekly, “No one is allowed to judge me because our process is different and taking longer than other 90 Day Fiancé cast.”

It’s unclear if Johnson has individually apologized to those he offended with his comments.