‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Viewers Facepalm After Caesar Goes Back to Maria

✖

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Caesar Mack appeared to be done with his Ukrainian girlfriend Maria after she never showed up in Mexico. However, in this week's episode, the North Carolina resident revealed he started talking to Maria again about a week after he left Mexico. His decision to go back stumped viewers, who collectively facepalmed.

This week's episode picked up two weeks after Caesar's unsuccessful attempt to meet Maria in Mexico. She broke up with him over the phone, but Maria is still talking with Caesar. She messaged him an apology about a week after the Mexico fiasco. The TLC producer asked Caesar if he believes they are back together. He said they are.

Caesar, do I need to drive to Jacksonville to slap some sense into you? She's using you! 🤦🏽 #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/qHUl1nj0BG — Sarah Nixon (@sarahsmile68) October 21, 2019

"Even though Maria broke my heart, since I've been home, we've been talking. I'm not gonna give up on her," Caesar told the camera.

Caesar later told the producer that he is still sending her money. In the past two weeks alone, he has sent her about $2,000.

"You know, it's just that I love her so much, so I just decided to keep trying to help her out," Caesar said. "I really don't think that she's using me. She's just... I think that she just needs a little help. Just hoping everything will work this time."

In a scene later on, Caesar told a friend that Maria wants to try a meeting in Cuba. Caesar's friend insists Maria is taking advantage of him.

Caesar on #90DayFiance is so full of shit... I thought he had not paid his bills before Mexico & borrowed money from his boss or co-worker ... I do not even believe he has sent her all this money .. it’s ridiculous & fake .. remove him from the show — Michelle Borg 💋 (@michelleborg72) October 21, 2019

Caesar's relationship with Maria has been strange. The two met online five years ago, but have never met in person. Over the past five years, he has sent her $40,000, or $800 a month, which forced him to live a penny-pinching lifestyle. He tried to meet her in person multiple times, but he failed every time.

Raise your hand if you think Caesar is DUMB #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/Na0uXSRPDS — La Duchesse Ingrid (@ingrid_duchesse) October 21, 2019

Before his most recent attempt to see her in person, Caesar bought Maria a $195 engagement ring. He then went to Mexico, where he and Maria made plans to meet. However, the day Maria was supposed to arrive in Mexico, she told Caesar she never got on a plane.

Caesar was horrified, but he later found out the cancellation was not her fault. In fact, the flight was canceled because the payment method was declined due to insufficient funds in his bank account.

Next, Caesar called Maria back and told her what really happened with the ticket. However, Maria said she did not want to go to Mexico, leaving Caesar in tears. At one point, she even told him he is not a "real man."

"I've done everything I could do for you," Caesar replied. "I want you to understand that. Because I've tried and if I didn't love you, I would never... I would never have kept going on like that for five years. You just keep acting negative."

The conversation ended with Maria telling Caesar their relationship was over.

"And, I'll just have to say that they were right," he said through tears. "I'll never forget it. It's gonna hurt me for the rest of my life."

Throughout Caesar's relationship with Maria, his friends in North Carolina insisted he was being catfished. They pointed out Maria never used his name in the messages and videos she sent him. Despite this, he insisted their relationship was real.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC at 8 p.m. ET Sundays.

Photo credit: YouTube/TLC