’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’: Did Caesar’s Girlfriend Maria Show up in Mexico?

At the start of this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Caesar Mack was still waiting for Maria, his Ukrainian girlfriend, to arrive in Mexico. He had gone four days without hearing a word from Maria, but was still ready to go to the airport to pick her up when the flight arrived. Unfortunately, things did not go as Caesar hoped.

On the day the flight was supposed to come up, Caesar suddenly received a text message from Maria, saying the flight was cancelled! This did not make sense to Caesar. Why did she not contact him when the plane was supposed to leave?

Caesar kept texting Maria and tried to call, but she would not respond.

“I just don’t know what to say right now,” Caesar said as he began to cry.

Later on, Caesar was left speechless. He found out her reservation was cancelled and he could not understand why she did not tell him earlier.

Maria finally responded in a text, claiming she never canceled: “I can’t cancel because I didn’t book,” she wrote back.

Caesar called the airline to learn what happened with the flight. The airline cancelled the reservation because the payment method was declined because there were insufficient funds in the account.

“It wasn’t her fault. It was my fault,” Caesar told the camera. “If the ticket wasn’t canceled, I think Maria would have gone on the flight. I still have hope I can meet her in person. When you really love somebody, you don’t ever give up on them. I’m still gonna try to get her here. I’m gonna do what it takes.”

Caesar called Maria back. The episode ended after she picked up the phone and said, “Hi.”

Caesar has repeatedly insisted that Maria is not scamming him, but his friends and colleagues at the salon in Jacksonville, North Carolina where he works are skeptical. As viewers have already learned, Caesar estimates that he has sent $40,000 to Maria over the past five years and he even spent $2,000 he received on loan from his boss to get Maria the flight to Mexico.

In another episode, Caesar bought Maria a $195 engagement ring. It was all he could afford, since he is already living a penny-pinching lifestyle because of the money he sends to Maria.

Caesar’s friends and even the 90 Day producers have pointed out that Maria has never referred to Caesar by name on the phone or in videos she sent him. That has raised a red flag, and they believe he is being catfished.

Based on a Reddit post from a user who claims to be one of Caesar’s customers, it appears that Caesar and Maria never met in person. The Reddit user claims Caesar hoped the TLC show would help him launch an acting career.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

