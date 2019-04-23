‘90 Day Fiance’: Ashley Martson Thanks Fans After Hinting She Split From Husband Jay Smith

Ashley Martson is thanking fans for an influx of support after the 90 Day Fiancé star hinted she and husband Jay Smith had called things off earlier this month.

Monday, Martson took to Instagram Stories with a message to her followers: "I wanted to say, thank you so much. I have received so many messages — hundreds of messages — in support of me. You guys don't even know what's going on right now, and you're still sending messages full of support, telling me to keep my head up, and it means a lot."

She continued, "I couldn't sleep last night, and honestly, I just read them all. And I really am going to try really hard to get back to all of you, but I just want you to know that I appreciate everyone who supports me, and reading those messages last night really put me kind of in a better place right now, so I appreciate it."

Soon after, she shared an inspirational quote to her Story reading, "Maybe it's not working out because God is working out something better. Sometimes it takes your breakdown to create your breakthrough. Sometimes our greatest blessings come from our greatest disappointments."

Last week, Martson revealed on social media that her brief marriage to Smith didn't appear to be going well months after she caught him chatting with women on a dating app just days after they got married.

"It's all fun as (sic) games until your ass gets deported. Have fun at the strip club with MY money and MY car you're driving without a license," she wrote on Instagram, tagging her husband and adding graphics reading "Bye Felicia" and "Cancelled."

Just a few days later, she hinted again during an Instagram question and answer session, responding when told that fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima had called Martson single, "We must not go against what the Queen says."

In January, shortly after the TLC season finale aired, Martson filed for divorce from Smith, but withdrew her petition just over a week later. The next month, she claimed she had never split from Smith, and that their breakup during the season was coerced by producers.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 4 premieres Sunday, April 28, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC