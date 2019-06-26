’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Spotted on Cruise After a Week Away at Wellness Retreat

Ashley Martson is treating herself to a little TLC following her recent wellness retreat and hospitalization for a lupus flare-up.

The 90 Day Fiancé star is soaking up the sun on a cruise after having been released from the hospital last week. The TLC reality TV personality revealed her vacation plans during a recent Instagram Story Q-and-A session with fans, revealing that she was set to embark on her voyage on Saturday, June 22.

“Time Square and Brooklyn. Leaving out of Manhattan tomorrow for a cruise,” she wrote on Friday, sharing in a second post her reading material for the trip.

Martson had entered a women’s wellness retreat in North Carolina on Monday, June 17 when just days later, on Wednesday, June 19, she suddenly had to be rushed to the hospital due to a lupus flare-up. Although there was initial confusion regarding just which reality TV personality was getting medical help, as first reports made mention of Teen Mom OG‘s Jenelle Evans, Martson herself soon confirmed the news.

“I am dealing with a lupus flare-up and pyelonephritis,” she said in a statement to E! News. “I also have a large cyst on my left ovary the surgeons are coming down to evaluate if they need to remove or not. They have started an IV of Levaquin and have me in morphine and Zofran.”

Thankfully, her hospital stay wasn’t long, and after 24 hours of IV antibiotics, she was able to go home.

The medical emergency came amid a stressful time for Martson, whose troubled relationship with estranged husband Jay Smith, from whom she filed for divorce in April, is currently playing out on the newest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happlily Ever After?

During the Sunday, June 23 episode of the series, fans learned the heartbreaking details that eventually forced Martson to call it quits, as she learned that Smith, whom she had met on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, had slept with a woman in the bathroom of the barbershop where he was giving tattoos.

The cheating scandal followed an earlier cheating scandal that had rocked their relationship just days after their Las Vegas wedding, though Martson made it clear that this was the last straw. Taking to Instagram after the episode premiered, she even stated that Smith will be deported back to Jamaica in August “unless he runs, which is what I’m assuming he’s probably [planning].”



New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.