’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Slams Jay Smith’s Latest Claims of What She ‘Did’ to Him

Throughout the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? tell-all two-part finale, Jay Smith claimed Ashley Martson “did” something herself to break up their marriage. Martson filed for divorce in April after she discovered he was cheating, but Smith tried to defend himself by claiming that Martson was not a completely innocent party. While it was very clear what Martson was accusing Smith of doing, it was not clear what Smith was accusing her of.

During one of the later segments in Sunday’s episode, host Shaun Robinson brought on Michael and Kendell, who of Smith’s former friends from the barber shop he frequented. Smith was disgusted that the two came onto the show and left the studio.

Robinson then showed a scene where Martson spoke with Michael and Kendell to learn what Smith was doing. They told her Smith disrespected the shop by having sex with someone in the bathroom while they were trying to work. After that, they ended their friendship with Smith and Martson decided she had enough of Smith.

After the clip, Smith got into a yelling match with Michael and Kendell, who accused Smith of lying about something. Suddenly, Smith claimed Martson showed messages between her and Michael and accused Michael of “trying to hook up with my girl.”

Martson seemed stunned by this accusation. “We never had something going on,” Martson said, and Michael agreed.

“Jay, stop talking like you’re tough man,” Michael said, prompting Smith to leave the set.

Smith eventually came back before TLC showed a scene where Martson threw Smith out of her house after learning about the barber shop incident. Smith once again claimed Martson sent text messages to another man and even searched her phone.

“That’s a lie,” Martson bluntly said.

“That’s the f—ing truth. It’s not a lie,” Smith said.

That prompted Martson to walk out of the set herself. She even left the building and did not return to the taping.

Earlier in the show, Martson said she was “dying inside” because of the break-up with Smith and she still loved him.

“Honestly, I’m dying inside, just so you all know. Like, I’ve sat in my bed for two weeks straight, trying to take care of my kids, I lost 23 pounds… I’m hurt,” she said. “We’re getting a divorce and it hurts because I love him. I still love him.”

Martson filed for divorce from Smith in January 2019, but pulled the filing days later after Smith showed up at the hospital where Martson was being treated for lupus symptoms. She filed again in April after the barber shop incident, but now claims Smith has yet to sign the papers.

Smith is reportedly in danger of being deported. Martson has hinted she will not appear on a 90 Day Fiance show again.

