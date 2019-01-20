’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Shares Update Following Recent Hospitalization

90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson is home and recovering after undergoing kidney surgery following a turn for the worse in her lupus journey in the last week.

The TLC star, 31, told fans and followers on Instagram Saturday that she is “starting to slowly recover” and hopefully will “return to work in a few weeks.” She also thanked those who donated to her GoFundMe campaign, which raised more than $3,800 at the time of publication to help her cover “unexpected medical costs and loss of income.”

“I am so thankful for your help and kind hearts,” Martson wrote on social media. “You guys are truly a blessing and I will forever be grateful for each of you. All the cards and care packages sent made me smile and tear up at the same time. Sometimes I loose [sic] faith in humanity but you all reminded me that there still is kind and compassionate people in this world. Thank you again from the Bottom of my heart.”

She continued, “I will continue to be open about my battle with lupus and if you don’t like it or feel I’m seeking attention then kindly unfollow. This disease is horrible and I want everyone that is going through it to know they’re not alone.”

Despite the ordeal she has been through, Martson revealed she wasn’t letting things keep her down, even planning to attend her daughter’s soccer game Sunday.

“Finding the strength to get out of bed and get to my daughters game is rough,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I will not miss her game no matter what!”

Last week, Martson shared on Instagram that she had been hospitalized after being found “unresponsive” in her home.

“I’m sorry if this photo offends anyone but I will not hide that I’m sick,” she wrote alongside a photo of her in a hospital bed. “If I can help one person with lupus then posting this is worth it. I was found unresponsive this morning at my home. The Ambulance took me to the hospital where it was found that I am in acute kidney failure due to lupus. I will begin dialysis shortly.”

“I know I’m strong enough to battle through this,not just for myself but for my kids,” she continued, “I will be transferred to another hospital this evening that is better equipped. Please pray for myself and my family as I know it’s going to be a very tough road ahead for all of us. Thank you for your continuous support and prayers.”

Two days later, Martson’s friend shared on Instagram that she would be undergoing surgery to address her kidney failure.

“Ashley underwent surgery where they placed a catheter into her abdomen. This is for access site to begin peritoneal dialysis today. Doctors are hopeful that dialysis will be temporary and that it will aid in helping her kidneys repair themselves. There is a chance she can go home tomorrow and be looked after by home health care nurses,” the update read. “Please continue to pray that this works and that Ashley will not need a kidney transplant. Either way Ashley will be down for quite some time. Please continue to pray for Ashley and if you are able to help I know Ashley is very appreciative.”

Photo credit: TLC