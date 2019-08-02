’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson References ‘Shocking Pregnancy’ in New Instagram Photo

90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson recently commented on a “shocking pregnancy” that has been rumored, and now she’s referencing it in a new Instagram photo. In the post, Martson shared a photo of herself her ex Jay Smith, and wrote in the caption that fans and followers should click the link in her bio to read more about what the post is referring to. The link takes followers to a Us Weekly story wherein Martson commented on the rumors that Smith may be a father soon. “There’s already a lot of rumors going around that his girlfriend, who’s running the GoFundMe, is pregnant,” Marston said during an appearance on The Domenick Nati Show.

“From what I saw — she was at court — she definitely looked like she could’ve been expecting. So, like, if I [sponsor his visa], I would be responsible for paying his child support,” she added.

“I have a lot of evidence of those two being together,” Martson also said. “I know his sister had posted something too, saying that she was pregnant or she was about to have a niece or nephew.”

Smith was taken into ICE custody at the beginning of July, and spent the majority of the month at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center at the York County Prison in York, Pennsylvania. He was released on Wednesday, after his boss paid his bail.

Martson commented on Smith’s release as well, exclusively telling In Touch, “I just hope he learned his lesson and respects any future woman he chooses to be with.”

“His deportation hearing hasn’t been announced but will be shortly,” she added. “For now his is out on bail on $4,500 which his boss paid. He just needs to keep his distance and him and I will be fine.”

While he was locked up, the woman that Martson claims is Smith’s new girlfriend started the aforementioned GoFundMe in order to help him acquire a lawyer.

Referring to herself as a “close friend,” Kayla O’Brien wrote in the fundraiser description, “Jay is sitting in jail, awaiting a hearing on whether he will be deported or be allowed to make a life for himself here in the U.S. however the way our system works with immigrants is different than how they treat citizens.”

“They will hold him for a month or months, there’s no really telling how long, before even giving him the right to see a judge. The only way for him to sooner see a judge and pretty much have basic human rights is with a good attorney,” she added.

At this time, Smith does not appear to have commented publicly on any of the pregnancy or relationship rumors.