’90 Day Fiance’: Anny and Robert Have First Fight After Visiting Thrift Store

Robert and Anny are finally living together in the states. In the prior episode, Anny made the jump from the Dominican Republic to move in with Robert. The big move came despite the two having very little time together. Robert proposed to Anny after just eight hours together. He originally took a cruise to go and visit her in her country before proposing to her later in the visit. But to no surprise, Robert was eager to impress Anny now that the two were togethe and it turns out that it’s going to take a lot more to do so as Anny was not a fan of his decision to take her to a second-hand store.

Did this man just take Annie to a Goodwill? #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/tdInIjLBCr — realitytvhubs (@realitytvhubs) November 18, 2019

“It’s used?” Annie questioned Robert after learning the nature of the store. “You bring me to buy used clothes? I expect he bring me to buy something new, in the DR I buy a lot of beautiful clothes, nice and sexy, He brings me to get used clothes…I don’t want that.”

Anny thought Robert was going to buy her Chanel and Versace? Even after she slept in his one bedroom apartment, she still thought that was going to happen? #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/ndqkY0rOtb — Zack_Attack (@zack_attack_2) November 18, 2019

Before heading out for the surprise shopping trip, Anny explained to Robert that she felt she needed something new. Robert decided to surprise her and get her something nice.

“I want Annie to feel real comfortable. It’s going to be a surprise,” he said to the camera.

When the two arrived at Avalon Exchange, Anny quickly displayed her dissatisfaction as she shot down all of the outfits Robert was showing her.

She repeated, “It’s ugly” after the first two tops he pulled out before saying, “I don’t like, it’s ugly. Rags, a lot of ugly rags.”

I like how the thrift store employee stayed and watched the whole fight between anny and Robert 😂 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/D9SI7qkEZh — Laura (@el_m_pea) November 18, 2019

Speaking to the camera, Anny explained how she thought America would offer her more opportunities and better fashion. Being taken to a second-hand store was not what she had in mind.

Anny told Robert and the worker at the store that she never has worn used clothes before and doesn’t plan on ever doing so. After the long-winded dispute, Anny left the store and the argument carried over into the car before silence struck.

It has been a less than ideal start to the life together for Robert and Anny. Robert also had to deal with one of his closest friends explaining to him that it’s not a good idea to rush into marrying her.

To make up for it, later in the episode Robert comes in and surprises Anny with new lingerie, but did admit to the camera that he saw “red flags” pop up with her that day.

“I have some concerns about our relationship right now,” he said.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.