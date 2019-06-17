’90 Day Fiance’ Shows How Larissa’s Second Arrest Broke Colt’s Heart

Even though 90 Day Fiance fans already knew of star Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s arrest back in November, the drama finally played out on the show’s spinoff, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Sunday night.

No footage of the arrest was shown, but Colt Johnson gave his version of events of it and the fight that led up to it. It all began when the two were home alone in their Las Vegas house, with Colt’s mom Debbie away “on holiday.” After fighting about money earlier in the episode, Colt said he thought they were going to have a good day reconnecting, but the fighting continued, “and I think her fuse just blew up.”

He said Larissa locked herself in the bathroom and that he deactivated her cellphone after she apparently posted his phone number online and said she was in danger. He said she eventually started screaming and hitting him.

“I guess people online called the police,” he said, adding that five armed officers kicked down his door and handcuffed him. Colt said he was read his rights and searched, and then police turned to Larissa. “I did nothing wrong,” Colt said.

“They charged her with domestic battery and took her to jail,” Colt said. “She was angry, upset at me, but when she knew that she was going to jail, she started to cry. It broke my heart, again.”

“This has been one of the hardest days of my life,” he said.

Cameras followed as Colt went to a bail bondsman to get her out of jail. By the end of the episode, he had posted her bail and was still waiting for her to be released after 2 a.m. He said he was worried about their future together now that a trial would be in the mix.

“I love Larissa but maybe that’s not enough … I don’t even know if Larissa even wants to be married to me anymore. I just hope that she’s OK in prison,” he said. “I’m worried now that this is her second offense that she might be deported.”

Online in November, Larissa claimed on social media that she was the victim of her husband physically assaulting her. She had been arrested before for domestic violence in the past.

More than half a year later, Larissa is insisting that she will be allowed to stay in the U.S., telling people at a recent event that her deportation case is over and that she does not have to return to her native Brazil.

“It’s done. I’m here staying,” she reportedly said Saturday at the Beauty Kitchen Boutique store in Boulder City, Nevada.

Colt filed for divorce on Jan. 1 after just seven months of marriage. There were allegations of physical assaults and cheating throughout the short relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.