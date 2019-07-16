’90 Day Fiance’ Star Aladin Goes After Body-Shaming Trolls About Wife Laura’s Weight

90 Day Fiance star Aladin Jallali is standing up for wife Laura after trolls criticized her weight. The TLC personality addressed the hateful comments he gets about his wife’s body on Instagram in a scathing rebuttal, putting an end to the drama once and for all.

Jallali wrote in his post that he loves Laura no matter what critics say about her size. He went on to point out that the hatred says more about the people spewing it than it does about his wife. Jallali’s post included a photo of himself and Laura together smiling.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Listen ladies this is the woman I fell in love with. [You] can put her down all you want but it’s just a reflection of who you are … nasty!” Jallali wrote.

He continued, “Get over it already and try to be nice and respectful! True beauty is within not in your nasty remarks about my wife. Peace & love.”

Jallali and Laura are no strangers to being trolled online. Their participation in 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has opened them up to criticism from people who feel their marriage is a sham to gain citizenship. Fans often speculate in the comments about why Jallali is with Laura, and she’s been known to quip back.

“Why is this guy doing online!? It’s obvious he wants a green card. He is probably already married with kids but keeping it on the down low,” one fan wrote, according to TV Show Ace.

Laura responded to that troll and another, “you seem to know so much can you give me the winning numbers to this weeks lottery…”

Laura and Jallali met on Facebook. They messaged back-and-forth for eight months before Laura boarded a plane for Jallali’s native Qatar to meet him. After just three days, Jallali proposed to Laura. It’s since been revealed that Jallali and Laura were secretly married for quite some time.

The pair tied the knot nine days after they first met in Qatar, E! Online reported. The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star claimed there was a reason for their rushed marriage. According to Laura, she and Jallali wanted to properly be together during her visit with him abroad, so they jumped the broom.

It’s unclear why they decided to keep their marriage under wraps for so long.

Fans can get more of Jallali and Laura’s story on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. The show airs every Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.