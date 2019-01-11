3 Crew Members Dead After ‘Deadliest Catch’ Boat Capsizes

[UPDATE: Discovery Channel has since confirmed that the Mary B. II was not featured on Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove, contrary to early reports from new outlets.]

Three fishermen are dead after a fishing boat featured on Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove capsized in treacherous water off the coast of Newport, Oregon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The U.S. Coast Guard was escorting the Mary B II commercial crab boat Tuesday night around 10 p.m. when the boat capsized amid 10 to 12-foot seas in the Yaquina Bay bar.

An immediate rescue effort followed, but the Coast Guard was unable to save the three members on board the Mary B II, KGW8 reports. Two of the fishermen were reportedly recovered unresponsive and later died at the hospital, the Coast Guard says, while the other crew member is dead but his body remains trapped inside the sunken boat.

Another recovery effort was scheduled to begin around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

KEZI reports that the Mary B II was featured on the Discovery Channel show, with the Dungeon Cove season focusing around the dangers of crossing the Newport bar. A synopsis of the episodes does not directly mention the Mary B II.

The Pacific Northwest Coast Guard tweeted about the incident late Tuesday night. “[United States Coast Guard] Air Facility Newport and Station Yaquina Bay boat crews responding to 3 fishermen in the water after commercial fishing vessel Mary B II capsizes while crossing Yaquina Bay Bar. Crews battling 12 to 14-foot seas,” the tweet read.

#USCG Air Facility Newport and Station Yaquina Bay boat crews responding to 3 fishermen in the water after commercial fishing vessel Mary B II capsizes while crossing Yaquina Bay Bar. Crews battling 12 to 14-foot seas. pic.twitter.com/vmyB2K6J8b — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) January 9, 2019

A promo for the 2016 series describes the Newport bar as a dangerous obstacle crab fishermen must cross in order to get back to port after a day of fishing.

“Located within a mile from shore, this treacherous stretch of water is closely monitored by the Coast Guard,” the promo says.

“This bar could be terrifying,” one fisherman says, with another adding, “That bar’ll kill you. You gotta respect it.”

“The river bar is a passageway between two man-made jetties connecting Newport Harbor to the Pacific Ocean,” the promo continues. “Under the surface, water from the harbor flows out, colliding with currents coming in, creating monster waves that can exceed 30 feet. It’s impossible to tell when or where these waves will strike. If a boat is in their path, destruction is almost certain and survival is rare.”

The Coast Guard said the Mary B II was spotted capsized at the entrance point between the two jetties after it had asked for an escort.