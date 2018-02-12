’16 and Pregnant’ Alum Lindsey Harrison Shares Heartbreaking Update on Daughter Paisley

16 and Pregnant alum Lindsey Harrison shared a heartbreaking update on one of her premature twins, revealing her little girl’s latest health setback.

The mom has been candid about sharing updates on Paisley and Jackson since they were born at 29 weeks in October. On Friday, Harrison took to Instagram to inform followers that Paisley’s liver is failing, causing a slew of health problems for the three-month-old.

“Paisley isn’t doing well. I’ve had to do A LOT of talking this week. So clearly the last thing I wanted to do was talk about it even more with y’all,” the 23-year-old wrote. “Her liver is failing, causing her to have failure to thrive.”

“We have absolutely no idea why her liver is doing this. We are in the process of figuring it out. Whatever it is, it’s extremely rare. We are doing test after test. Tomorrow we do another liver biopsy so hopefully that leads to some new answers. Please pray for us to find answers as to why this is happening so we can treat her properly & get our sweet girl on the road to recovery,” Harrison continued.

Harrison appeared on MTV‘s 16 and Pregnant when she was carrying daughter Aniyah, whom the mom says is taking Paisley’s sickness hard.

“This has been EXTREMELY difficult on myself, my husband & Aniyah. Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Nobody wants to see someone they love more than anything in the world suffering. My heart is just breaking for my Sweet P. No baby should have to go through this. I’ve got to see who is truly there for myself, my husband and my children this week. Thank you, thank you, thank you to the people who’ve called willing to do anything to help during this time,” she concluded.

In a photo posted on Sunday, Harrison gave another inside look at her family’s struggle. She snapped a photo of the twins swaddled close together and wrote another emotional update.

“He loves his sister. We just want Paisley to be healthy, to come home again, & be able to live a normal baby life,” the former reality personality wrote. “No 3 month old babies veins should be almost all unusable for ivs because they’ve all been used to much. Praying for a miracle to happen. Nothing like a twin bond.”

Harrison also shared a photo of Paisley in her hostpial bed and asked for prayers before she underwent anesthesia so doctors could continue performing tests.