‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’ Cast Member Ashley Jones Accuses Partner of Domestic Abuse

Ashley Jones of the new Teen Mom series spin-off Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant, accused her fiance and the father of her child, Bariki Smith, of domestic abuse in an Instagram Live video.

At the start of the original version of the video, the 20-year-old Jones is seen slapping herself in the face. She later re-uploaded it without the violent beginning, but Starcasm posted the full video due in part to a fan who shared it on Facebook. (Warning: includes strong language.)

“You guys want to know the real about Bar? You guys want to know the real about Bar? He f– beats me! How’s that for f– real?” Jones said at the start of the video.

She later accuses Smith and his mother Shenandoah Williams of being “bullies.”

“He puts his f– hands on me, and he expects me not to put my hands back on him,” Jones said in the video. “His mom put [her] hands on me, and he expects me not to put my hands back on her! But he beats my mother f– a– in this house! With my daughter!”

At the end of the video, Jones shows her laptop on the floor. She says it is “all broken the f– up” before the clip is over.

Jones’ mother, Pastor Tea, and Shenandoah have an ongoing feud, but the reason for it is unknown, notes InTouch Weekly. Shenandoah shared the original version of Jones’ video on Facebook.

“She drinks and takes Xanax,” wrote said of Ashley on Facebook. “I been in the middle of mess like this for 2 yrs smh I tried to tell people.” In another comment, Shenandoah wrote: “She was high and drunk all night smh.”

Shenandoah has shared the video multiple times on her Facebook page. “I am so worried for u grand baby for ashley to hit herself and claiming domestic violence she is dangerous now may be people will stop attacking me,” she wrote in one message on Saturday.

On Twitter, Shenandoah also shared the video, adding, “Like I said she is nuts and a liar she is hitting herself and claiming domestic violence this is dangerous she is dangerous.”

Like I said she is nuts and a liar she is hitting herself and claiming domestic violence this is dangerous she is dangerous @TeenMom @BarikiSmithMTV @MTV @MTVAUSTRALIA @mtvasia @mtvcanada https://t.co/Fp2EnCoxz8 — Shenandoah Williams (shen) (@shensworldMTV) May 6, 2018

According to InTouch Weekly, Tea responded in an Instagram Live video, thanking fans for bringing Jones’ video and Shenandoah’s response to her attention.

“Everything is under control but I’m on the scene. All I’ll say is that I’m on the scene right now and I don’t really know what to tell y’all or what to say. I don’t know what to say. I love you guys,” Tea said.

Jones later said in a now-deleted tweet that she never accused Smith of slapping her. “Slapping myself to come to realization that I can’t have a mental break down, never once accused Bar of being the one to slap me, couples fight. Is that it is,” she wrote.

In other deleted tweets, also saved by Starcasm, Jones said she never lied about anything even though she admitted to slapping herself in the video.

“He does get physical with me often. But I love him and I stay because I really want things to work ok. Jesus. I would never lie about something like that,” Jones wrote. “I shouldn’t have made that live but I don’t have anyone else to call and for once I just wanted to stop pretending like we were this perfect couple.”

Episodes of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant air on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Ashley Jones