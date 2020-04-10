'Botched' Doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif Send Message to Healthcare Workers on Coronavirus Frontline (Exclusive)

✖

Celebrity plastic surgeons Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow are sending their love and gratitude to their fellow healthcare workers on the frontlines of the fight against coronavirus. Ahead of Monday's season premiere of Botched, the doctors opened up to PopCulture.com about how they're showing their appreciation for the men and women putting their lives on the line amid the pandemic.

"To characterize this viral pandemic as a war is very accurate," Dubrow said, tipping his hat to his colleagues on the forefront of the virus response. "Normally as a doctor you can do risky surgeries, but you're never putting yourself at risk. … These are like soldiers, these frontline workers and healthcare responders."

Adding that his "heart goes out" to the people working in hospitals now to treat COVID-19 patients, Dubrow said watching the response has filled him with pride and gratitude: "Never before have I been more proud, have I been more grateful to be part of a profession where they're using all our education, training and skills to help people by putting themselves at risk."

Nassif, who has partnered with The Mask Movement to help protect frontline workers, chimed in that he has been video conferencing with doctors from all over the world on the frontlines, calling them "selfless" for giving everything they have amid the personal protective equipment shortages plaguing hospitals across the nation. He explained, "Everyone is basically doing as much as they can trying to protect themselves."

"These are things that are selfless, because you're putting yourself at risk," he added of the unprecedented collaboration in the health profession. "That's something that we’ve seen all over the world. And when you talk about helping a stranger, this is a time when everyone is helping each other. I don't think this will ever happen again."

A brand new season of Botched premieres Monday, April 13 at 9 p.m. on E!. For the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic and safety guidelines, visit The Centers for Disease Control and Protection. For more on how to contribute to The Mask Movement, click here.