'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Bashes Body Shamers With Poolside Dance Video

Jenelle Evans is dancing off criticism of her weight! The Teen Mom 2 alum took to TikTok and Instagram Wednesday to brush off commentary about her body, shaking her stuff poolside at her North Carolina home to Kash Doll's "Doin' Too Much," captioning the video, "When people talk about my weight, I'll just keep on dancing."

Evans' made her message clear, lip syncing the lyrics for her haters in the video: "B— you doing too much/I'm like,' Shut up hoe/Hoe you ain't doing enough'/Oh you f—ing mad?/That's too f—ing bad/Since you f—ing asked/I like doing too much." In case you didn't get it, Evans added the hashtag "Love Yourself" for good measure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Apr 8, 2020 at 10:22am PDT

The MTV star was praised for her body positive outlook, with one commenter writing, "Why do people care so much about bringing others down and commenting on their weight. I think you look beautiful and happy!" Another added, "You always were good at ignoring people's mess," but a third pointed out that much of the criticism Evans gets has nothing to do with her weight. "It's not your weight that's the problem," one person noted.

Evans has been taking heat recently after revealing last month she had reunited with husband David Eason after announcing she had left him in October following his admission that he shot and killed the family's pet dog. "I was very unhappy," the MTV personality explained to InTouch Weekly of her decision to leave Eason, moving with 5-year-old son Kaiser and 2-year-old daughter Ensley to Nashville. "We didn't get along and we were always mean [and] angry towards each other. We called each other names and never wanted to spend time together."

Having reached out to Eason months later to discuss changes they would have to make in their relationship to give things a second shot, Evans said her reasoning for extending an olive branch was because "we invested so much into the relationship." She added of the bond they have, "David was there for me through everything that happened, good or bad, and was my best friend. I just couldn't imagine my life without him. I felt like I gave up on him, but he never gave up on me."