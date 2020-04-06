'My 600-lb Life' Fans Distraught After James King Dies at 49

Fan are mourning the loss of James King, who appeared on the TLC reality series My 600-lb Life. King passed away in a Nashville, Tennessee hospital Friday at the age of 49 following a battle with several different health struggles throughout his life.

"James was born in Elmhurst, Illinois on June 2, 1970,” King's obituary reads. "He was a loving husband, son, brother, daddy and 'poppy' to his grandchildren. James loved sports, especially wrestling, hockey and baseball. James' favorite team to cheer for was the Chicago Cubs. His other hobbies included fishing and communicating to friends across the country on his CB Radio under the handle 'Cracker Jack'."

King had appeared on the fifth season of My 600-lb Life, at the time weighing 791 pounds, and quickly became a fan-favorite thanks to his determination to lose weight. In one poignant scene, according to Mirror, King said that he "wanted to prove to" Dr. Younan Nowzaradan "that I can do it."

King is survived by his wife, Lisa Raisor King, four daughters, two sons, and 19 grandchildren.

Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to King’s passing.