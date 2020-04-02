'Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta' Grooms Find Chaos Allowing Bridesmaids to Pick Their Dresses in Exclusive Clip

✖

These Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta grooms might be gifted interior designers, but their wedding is shaping up to be a chaotic mess when they allow their bridesmaids to pick out whatever dresses they want from Bridals by Lori, even if they don't seem to go together. In a PopCulture.com exclusive clip of Saturday's all-new episode of the TLC show, Lori Allen herself tries to convince the two grooms to reconsider after a truly wild time trying on gowns.

While manager Ashley tells Lori that the grooms are "really into like different fabrics, textures, mixing, layering, all the good stuff," due to their professional eye, the two aren't sure how the hot pink cocktail dress, orange one-shoulder gown and champagne-colored long gown are going to look standing up against the dapper grooms.

"Sometimes you have to show them the vision that they think they want first to show them it's not the right vision," Ashley notes before bringing all the bridesmaids out together.

Despite the bridesmaids picking their own dresses, bridesmaid Kellie Clark is "very uncomfortable" in her elegant gown. "I wanna run right now and never come back," she says of the fit.

Ashley wonders, "I don't know why Kellie's too too upset right now, because this is the dress she picked out."

Groom Justin Morris adds, "I like it! I love that back detail, but she's so uncomfortable that I feel bad. So move on."

With Kellie left to find a new gown, Lori steps in to make sure the grooms are OK with the mixture of lengths, textures and colors for their wedding.

"This is a wedding, it's not sofa pillows we're putting on the sofa," she reminds them. "I think we need to tone it way back."

"Nobody, I can guarantee you, is going to be looking at them at the wedding," she continues to the camera. "They're all going to be figuring out which dress of the 11 they like better. My eyes would be all over like I was watching a tennis match. I'd never look at the grooms."

Will the grooms see the Lori's point and switch their vision?

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC