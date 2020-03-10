'Married at First Sight' Couple Brandon and Taylor Spend Milestone Apart After Massive Fight in Exclusive Clip

Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid's marriage has been filled with conflict almost from the start, but as the Married at First Sight newlyweds look back on their first month of marriage after deciding to live separately, there are "mixed emotions" on both sides. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime reality series (produced by Kinetic Content), Taylor and Brandon are both unsure whether their marriage will survive another rough patch.

"Even though Taylor and Brandon aren't talking right now, and are not spending their one-month anniversary together, we hope that this time apart gives them time to reflect and to heal," relationship expert Dr. Pepper Schwartz explains, adding that the team had sent baskets including photos and videos of their wedding day to both. "This is an understandably intense experience, so it can be a lot for someone to handle, but we hope that looking back on their wedding day reminds them of the commitment they made not only to each other, but to themselves, and find a way back to the path that they started on four weeks ago."

Taylor admitted it was "weird" that Brandon had moved out, but said their relationship was "kind of all over the place," making her unclear as to what to think about their future together.

"I have mixed emotions," she added. "I definitely came into the marriage very open and without walls, and being open to whoever I was gonna get. But it's just like, with strike after strike after strike, it's just like the walls build up. So I don't know whether to be excited that I have the photos, or was this all a waste?"

Brandon had a similarly bittersweet reaction.

"Sitting here and looking at my wedding pictures, I mean it's beautiful, but it sucks 'cause we're still in this place," he says. "In a perfect world, I would be sharing these photos with my wife 'cause it was a beautiful moment, it was great, there was a lot of people in that room for us."

