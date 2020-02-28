'Vanderpump Rules' Star Stassi Schroeder Excited to Spend Time With Fans on Tour (Exclusive)

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is keeping more than busy these days between planning a wedding, writing a new book, moving into a new home and hitting the road for her Straight Up With Stassi LIVE tour. Although she's jam-packed for the rest of 2020, she did tell PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview that the best part about touring is being able to connect with her fans that have come out to support her, because the reality of touring is a little harder than what may meet the eye.

"That's actually the best part and the only reason I feel like I keep doing this because touring is, it's so hard," Schroeder said of her fans. "Because I miss out on so many of my friends and family's moments by just constantly being out of town and it's so much traveling and it's the only thing you can focus on when you're touring."

Schroeder admits that though it's all "really stressful" and "hard" on her body, as well as others', it's all a very humbling experience.

"When I do get to meet people that listened to my podcast or read my book, I'm like, 'Okay, this is why I'm doing this,' and it makes it so worth it [because] you get to form that connection with people," she said.

While this isn't her first time touring, it is her first time hitting the road on a bus. But Schroeder isn't sure how that will pan out. "I don't know if I'm happy or terrified, so I'm going to be living on a bus for a month," she disclosed.

In the meantime, she's also gearing up for her wedding in October. She and fiancé, Beau Clark will be saying "I do" in Rome, Italy, a place that sits near and dear to their hearts.

"So, Beau has dual citizenship with Italy ... and one of our first trips together was a trip to Italy and that was just right as we were falling in love, so it's sentimental to both of us and I just love everything about Italy," she explained on why they chose Rome. "So when we decided we were going to do a destination wedding, it was a no brainer really."

While she's thrilled for the exciting day, she did admit that she's kind of ready for it to be done so she can just take a break for a little while. "I'm looking forward to just my wedding even being — that sounds weird to say — my wedding being over," the 31-year-old said, adding she's also looking forward to time off.

In the meantime, Schroeder recently partnered with Real California Milk as they launch the World's First CBD (California Based Dairy) Dispensary that opened a pop-up location in Venice, California recently.

"It's a play on, obviously, the whole CBD thing, but this is the original mood enhancer because I've found out recently as I've been getting into this and talking with Real California Milk that there are actual mood enhancers in dairy," she said.

This was an exciting partnership for her because she loves dairy. "I feel like I spent eight years on Vanderpump Rules and like five years on my podcast talking about how if I could have one food group for the rest of my life, it would be dairy."

She even said she think she might serve a cheesecake — "literally, like tiers of cheese" at her and Clark's wedding instead of a wedding cake since she's not a super "sweets person."

For more information on Straight Up With Stassi LIVE tour, click here.