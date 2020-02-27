'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Gets Stuck in Snow During Iceland Trip Amid Pregnancy

Kailyn Lowry's girls trip had a minor bump in the road as the pregnant Teen Mom 2 star and her friends travel through Iceland ahead of the birth of her fourth child. Sharing photos of the snowy landscape on her Instagram Story Wednesday, Lowry captioned her Instagram Story, "Just casually stuck in the snow," as captured by InTouch Weekly.

The inconvenience appears to have been minor, with Lowry taking to Twitter to praise her group's navigational skills in the snowy landscape and ability to communicate with the Icelandic people.

Rachel and I made it to our house in Iceland without a gps... a 2 hour+ drive & the language is soooo hard. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 26, 2020

The international travel appears to not have taken a toll on her health either, with Lowry sharing a cute selfie of her foggy glasses in the frigid country.

My glasses keep fogging up out here 😂😂😂 #Iceland pic.twitter.com/9hu3BJrnvk — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 27, 2020

Prior to her trip, Lowry opened up to Us Weekly about the complicated situation with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, the father of both her 2-year-old son Lux and of her unborn son.

"I know that the situation is not ideal, however, the absolutely untrue and defamatory statements people are making about me because of this are out of hand," Lowry said of the response she has gotten from the public after announcing her pregnancy. "At the end of the day, I have three children that are happy, healthy and wonderful kids. I know I'm prepared to raise another baby on my own and we are all so excited to welcome him into our family."

"The circumstances surrounding conception are not up for discussion," she added, saying of the protective order she obtained against Lopez, "Legally, I'm not able to go into detail. Domestic violence and narcissism are very real subjects, and when I'm in the place to be able to offer advice, I will."

The Coffee Convos host, who also shares son Isaac, 9, with ex Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, originally did not name Lopez as the father of her unborn child when she announced she was pregnant on Instagram Feb. 4.

"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" she wrote at the time. "I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

Photo credit: Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic/Getty Images