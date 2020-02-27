Bachelor Peter Weber Wishes Madison Had Told Him She's Saving Herself for Marriage Earlier

In the latest episode of The Bachelor, Madison Prewett made the shocking decision to walk away from a night in the Fantasy Suite with Peter Weber after she said she was saving herself for marriage. Weber, who told Prewett he was intimate with two other Bachelor contestants before he got to he, said afterward he wished Prewette told him about her feelings earlier. Despite this, Prewett survived Monday's episode.

"I would've loved to have had that conversation a little bit sooner, not leading into the week of fantasy suites," Weber told PEOPLE at The Bachelor: Women Tell All taping. "But I also don't fault her at all for what she told me, because I was very clear with all the women from the very first night to please share what's ever on your heart."

"Do not hold anything back, and if it's on your heart, I need to know that," the 28-year-old pilot continued. "And that's all that she did. People try to say it's an ultimatum. It wasn't. She simply felt I needed to know what she was feeling and I could see how uncomfortable it was for her to have that conversation with me. But at the end of the day, I'm a hypocrite if I tried to say that that wasn't right for her to do that."

Weber had dates in the Fantasy Suites with Hannah Ann Sluss and Victoria Fuller, and both went well. Before her own Fantasy Suites date, Prewett, 23, discussed her uncertainty about that night.

"I don't think Peter knows how much I'm struggling with moving to the next level of the Fantasy Suites and an engagement," she said. "That is a really huge, major step. My faith is literally everything to me and I have saved myself for marriage. I can't keep moving forward and continuing this relationship if I don't get the clarity and peace and confidence that I need."

During their dinner before the night in the suite, Weber told Prewett he did not want he to think it was all about sex for him, but it was "really a big thing right now for us."

"I don't know how else to do this," he said. "I'll just be very honest and I won't give any details, but I have been intimate, and I can't lie to you about that."

Prewett then left the dinner, and said in a confessional she felt like she left Weber down.

"He knew coming into this week, because I had made it clear, that there was a chance that he could lose me if he made certain decisions and he made them anyways," she said. "I'm so frustrated with him, I'm so mad at him."

Weber tacked he down, and asked he to stay if she really believes the two of them can still be together. He apologized for hurting her, but asked her not to walk away.

The Bachelor Season 24 is down to only three women, Prewett, Fuller and Sluss. The next new episode airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Francisco Roman