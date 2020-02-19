Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Holly's Latest Photoshoot Stills Are Absolutely Stunning

One of the daughters of Gordon Ramsay has turned a few heads on Instagram over the past week. Starting last Thursday, Holly Ramsay started sharing new headshots to the photo-sharing platform, with the most recent coming earlier on Tuesday. As The Daily Mail noted, Ramsay signed with the Established Modelling Agency last year. Now, it seems the 20-year-old is ready to take on the world as an influencer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HollyAnna Ramsay (@hollyramsayy) on Feb 13, 2020 at 1:11pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HollyAnna Ramsay (@hollyramsayy) on Feb 15, 2020 at 10:48am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HollyAnna Ramsay (@hollyramsayy) on Feb 18, 2020 at 10:33am PST

Based on the captions, it seems these first three posts are part of a set of four. She also promised her 213 thousand followers that there will be "more to come."

Ramsay is currently in college studying Fashion Design, while her profile on her modeling agency website describes her as a "lifestyle influencer" who is "navigating her celebrity routes and channeling her own identity using her profile and platforms to inspire others with a focus on creating unique and relatable content whilst traveling between London and L.A."

"Holly's content can be described as nothing less than authentic, automatically putting her followers at ease that anything that she promotes is truly brilliant," the profile continues. "She has a passion for fashion, trying new styles and trends and is currently studying Fashion Design at university with a dream of getting her work on the runway."

Ramsay is one of five children the celebrity chef has with his wife, Tana. There's Matilda, also known as "Tilly," the twins Holly and Jack, 21-year-old Megan and baby Oscar, whom the couple welcomed in April.

Back in November, Gordon Ramsay ended up showing a little bit of his softer side to help Tilly celebrate her 18th birthday. While Ramsay is involved in a number of reality cooking shows, all with the chef's trademark angry, expletive-filled demeanor at the center. This includes 24 Hours to Hell and Back, which was renewed for a third season back in July.

He also owns a number of world-class restaurants in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, South Africa and more.