'Fixer Upper': Chip Gaines Reveals Epic Valentine's Display for Wife Joanna

While Chip Gaines claims he's settled into his supporting role to wife Joanna, he's not afraid to take the lead when it comes to crafting the perfect Valentine's Day surprise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on Feb 14, 2020 at 6:58am PST

For Valentine's, Gaines decided to "put out a beacon" for his love by rising high on one of the silos in Waco and leaving a giant love note.

"Jo loves love notes! And I love [Joanna Gaines]. So I went on a late night mission here at the silos in Waco to try and put out a beacon to her heart," Gaines wrote on the Instagram post from Friday. "[So] many memories in the books sweet girl, and SOO many more to come, [to forever]."

He also posted a video of himself singing "You're The One That I Want" from Grease and having a good time in the process. The clips ends with a look at the finished silo art.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on Feb 14, 2020 at 1:26pm PST

"[Joanna Gaines] said she wanted something romantic.. how’d I do?" Gaines wrote in the caption for the post.

The former HGTV star received a lot of praise for his love note and his singing voice on both posts.

"This is higher-level stuff—way to go, Chip," one fan wrote.

"And that's how you win Valentin's Day. Chip you are [husband goals]," another added.

"Shouldn't that be in John Deere green?" a third added, echoing several others who had the same idea.

But the best reply to Gaines' expression of love came from wife Joanna, and she kept it simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Feb 14, 2020 at 9:11am PST

"I love you too [Chip Gaines]," Joanna Gaines wrote with a loved face emoji and a Happy Valentine's Day hashtag.

The romantic gesture is the latest in a year of heartwarming moments with the couple ahead of the launch of their Magnolia Network this summer. The couple stepped away from their massive hit Fixer Upper at HGTV, with Chip Gaines admitting it wasn't an easy decision to make.

"We wrestled with some counselors, for lack of a better term, that sort of helped us articulate, ‘Do we want to do this or not?'" Gaines told Willie Geist on Sunday Today back in November. "And I would say the outstanding majority of those people said, 'When you turn that television show off, all of this other stuff will come crumbling down.'"

They all turned out to be incorrect and now the pair are on their way to becoming network renovation moguls. Joanna Gaines will even reportedly be the star of her own cooking show on the Magnolia TV network, joking about it during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

No matter what, the couple seems happy and primed to succeed in their next venture.

"The role I thought I was born to play ended up not being the one intended for me," Chip said to PEOPLE in reference to his wife's stardom. "Instead, I’ve accepted my supporting role, a role I’m actually honored to play. And I gotta tell you, it’s been the absolute joy of my life!"