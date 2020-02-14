'The Bachelor': 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Throws Shade at Victoria Fuller

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown threw a little shade towards Victoria Fuller, a current contestant on The Bachelor. While watching the last episode, Peter Weber narrowed it down to four girls just ahead of hometowns, but not without a little drama. While saying goodbye to Natasha and Kelly, he's moving forward with Hannah Ann, Kelsey, Madison and the controversial Fuller. Brown was recording herself watching the episode when Fuller admitted that she was in a "pissed-off mood" and "annoying to be around" and Brown had a response to that.

victoria f: it’s annoying to be around me!

hannah b: i’m DEAD we STAN #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/YxMsKIk2JJ — erika 🐷 (@alifxrous) February 11, 2020

"Well, you said it," Brown responded along with a caption to the video that reads, "I'm not purposely posting these when there is something ridiculous being said in the background ... it's just happening."

There's currently a lot of controversy surrounding Fuller, including what one of Weber's exes is saying about her.

"We became friends when I moved back from Los Angeles about three years ago," Merissa Pence told Us Weekly. "Our first encounter was that she told me she was going to slash my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends."

Pence who dated Weber for five months back in 2012, added that Fuller claims her friendship with the 22-year-old was more of a forced thing than anything because of their mutual friend saying she wouldn't "voluntarily go hang out with her." Pence said once fame got to Fuller's head, there was no going back. While saying that the contestant "rubbed me the wrong way" just ahead of her leaving to film the show, she claims that fuller isn't as "coy" as what some may think.

"If there is a guy she wants, she's like, 'He's mine.' There is a one-way street there and nobody else is getting involved," she explained. "She just thinks that the world revolves around her and she's the hottest thing that's ever hit this planet. And actually the most disturbing thing so far of all of this was the lingerie episode that she just acted like she was this coy person. The people in Virginia Beach are even seeing that that's not you at all. You're always the one in the bar wanting attention."

As for Weber and Brown, fans have been speculating for weeks now that the two may be secretly together considering there aren't any spoilers for this season thus far. However, Brown did confirm that she is single despite the fact that Weber asked her to come back and compete, which also caused a lot of frustration amongst the rest of the cast competing for his heart.

"I mean, I totally understand their frustration," he told the outlet. "And the entire time I was talking with Hannah, in the back of my mind, I was thinking about them and what that was going to do to them. ... I tried to do my best from that moment on to really show them that I was ready to leave that in the past and just focus on them. And, you know, I feel like I did my best job and that's all I could have done."

Photo credit: David Livingston/Getty.