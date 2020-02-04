'Jersey Shore' Star Deena Cortese Defends Jennifer Lopez and Shakira After Super Bowl Halftime Show Called Inappropriate

Deena Cortese is rolling her eyes at criticism that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime show Sunday was inappropriate for children. Seeing some of the backlash online that the two women's performance was too scantily-dressed or sexual, the Jersey Shore clapped back with a meme on Instagram that had her followers cheering.

"I read somewhere that this year's Super Bowl halftime show wasn't appropriate for children. Well ma'am, I saw Janet Jackson's entire boob as a child and I turned out just fine," the plain text meme reads.

Cortese added in the caption, "I’m sorry but Shakira and JLO killed it! Those moms did their thing at 43 and 50!"

Her Jersey Shore roommate Jenni "JWoww" Farley was quick to add, "Same...Well I’m semi fine."

The comments section soon erupted into a round of applause for the MTV personality standing up for the two artists, who were the first Latin women to ever co-headline a Super Bowl halftime.

"Omg thank you for the post! Because in all honesty they just hating cuz their Latin & strong women," one commenter wrote. "They just didn’t like what they saw but they haters need to sit down & be quiet or talk about the powerful & positive performance at the end of the show. Let’s talk about that instead of downloading them. I’m a Latina and it only upsets me to hear negativity. I am proud to be a Latin American and seeing them on stage was amazing."

Another added, "There’s Too Much Hate-O-Ration going around! People must Not Know Who Shakira or J Lo. and not know what type of performance they put on. Get a Clue People and stop the Hate."

"They wanted a Fun, Exciting and Positive Performance for the Latino Community because of the on going Hate we are experiencing in this country," they continued. "Keep your negativity in your life and let Us and the rest of the World enjoy our Beautiful Culture!"

