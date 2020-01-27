Kobe Bryant Dead: 'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailynn Lowry Has Twitter Furious After Tweet

Kobe Bryant's death has rocked the globe, and a recent tweet from Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry about the NBA superstar's death appears to have Twitter users furious. The tweet in question simply reads "RiP Kobe," but these two words have set off a heated conversation in Lowry's mentions, as she had initially posted a story about the tragic news on Instagram, which linked to an article that was monetized for her benefit. This upset a lot of social media users, with one tweeting to her, "What is wrong with you??? He just died and all you’re worried about is making a quick buck??? Imagine wanting to profit from someone’s DEATH!!"

The controversial post comes after Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others perished in a tragic helicopter accident on Sunday morning. The incident is currently under investigation.

