The beloved clear malt beverage Zima could be making a comeback. On Thursday, Beer Business Daily reported that MillerCoors is preparing to reintroduce the 1990’s era beverage once again.

The brand, which was originally owned by Coors, was a huge success when it first debuted in 1993. However, it lost popularity after the marketers made ill-informed choices with advertising and the product was eventually discontinued in the United States in 2008. However, it is still available in Japan.

Zima will “allegedly be offered for a limited time only.” A spokesman for MillerCoros told Ad Age that “more news [is] coming soon,” and also said that “if you’re one of the zillion fans who have missed Zima, the answer should be clear.”

Pete Coors, the vice chairman of the board of directors for MillerCoors owner Molson Coors, explained back in 2012 why the Zima brand fell on hard times.

“We decided to do Zima Gold, which was a huge disaster,” Mr. Coors said. “And then we decided to take the nice fluted bottle and make it into a generic bottle. We killed the brand, frankly.”

Coors continued by saying: “We got too clever by half [with] marketing… the marketing guys will tell you that it was somebody else’s fault.”

For everybody who was knocking back Zimas back in the ’90s, time to stock up on the Jolly Ranchers as well. Because everybody who was sipping on this malt beverage at the time knew that the fashionable thing to do was to drop one into your Zima drink for a little added burst of flavor.

Check more throwback commercials for the alcoholic beverage below:

Are you excited for Zima to be making a comeback?

[H/T Ad Age]