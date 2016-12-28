Zach Galifianakis Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Wife Quinn Lundberg

This is both unexpected and wonderful news!

E! News learned Zach Galifianakis and wife Quinn Lundberg welcomed their second child together last month.

Quinn gave birth to another baby boy named Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg on Nov. 7, 2016.

The comedic actor and his wife of four years are already parents to a 3-year-old son and like to keep their personal life extremely private.

Zach revealed the gender of the couple’s firstborn an entire year after his birth. During a 2014 appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Zach shared, “We have a boy!”

He added: “I think fatherhood is just the greatest thing, it really really is.”

Congratulations to the happy family on their newest addition!

