Adam Driver Secretly Welcomes Baby No. 2

Adam Driver is now a father of two. He and wife Joanne Tucker welcomed their second child together. According to Page Six, over the weekend, Driver, 40, revealed the birth of his daughter during his dress rehearsal for Saturday Night Live. "Last year, I asked for a baby girl, and I got it, which is exhausting," the actor reportedly said during his opening monologue. "So this year, I wish for Ambien!"

Driver has announced his baby news during SNL before. He addressed his fatherhood in the opening monologue while hosting Saturday Night Live in 2020, saying to the audience, "I'm a husband. And a father. It's in that order though. I've been very clear with my son about that, he's second in everything."

Earlier this year, Page Six reported in February that the "Star Wars" star and Tucker, 41, were expecting. The outlet published photographs of the pair unloading their car in front of their apartment in New York City after grocery shopping.

In addition to the Give or Take actress spotted sporting a noticeable baby bump, she and her husband were also seen carrying a baby reclined bather among their shopping bags as well.

In November 2018, Page Six reported that two years earlier, the couple's first child, a son, had quietly joined their family. The couple is well-known for being private. The Report actress' sister accidentally leaked the news when she made her Instagram account public, revealing pictures of her pregnancy from a joint baby shower she hosted with Tucker. She also described themselves as "new moms."

Driver and Tucker have not discussed their first child openly, but they were photographed vacationing with the youngster in Italy in March 2021.

At times in the past, Driver has hinted at fatherhood. As he explained in a February 2017 interview with W magazine, he did not think that he could possibly "love anything more" than his pooch, explaining, "Like, I have a kid, maybe – and be like [gestures dismissively], but the dog!" Channing Tatum joked with the Academy Award nominee about making martinis for his baby later that year.

Regarding his relationship with Tucker, the couple met at the Juilliard School in the early 2000s and later tied the knot in a secret destination wedding in June 2013. In a KACZ radio interview, Driver once confessed that his wife helps him "remain a normal person … amidst all [the] Hollywood craziness."