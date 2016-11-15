Young And The Restless Actor Arrested For Disturbing Charge

Former Young and the Restless star Corey Sligh has been arrested and booked for child molestation.

The actor was apprehended in his home state of Georgia, according to TMZ. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Sligh was busted after the parents of a 10-year-old child reported the alleged molestation on September 24.

A few weeks later, Sligh was arrested in October. He was released on the same day after posting $22,000 bail.

From the court documents, it is unclear how many times Sligh was accused of molesting the child but the alleged acts of molestation took place between April and September.

Reps for the 28-year-old actor have not responded for comment at this point.

In 2014, Sligh made headlines when he was struck by a vehicle and then beaten while walking through a Rite Aid parking lot in West Hollywood. He was taken to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he recovered after suffering multiple injuries including a broken arm.

Corey Sligh portrayed a waiter on Young and the Restless. His other film credits include a recurring role on All About Lizzie, and as a partygoer in God Is Dead. He is also credited as a writer on a project called Single Shelley.

Sligh’s Twitter bio reads: “Georgia native and love any team from ATL. Lived all over the world acting and modeling and now posted up in LA LA LAnd!”

