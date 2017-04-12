Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Shows Off The Skin On New W Magazine Cover

Gal Gadot is one of Hollywood’s quickest rising actresses, due to her role as Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the upcoming films Justice League and Wonder Woman. She recently posed for the latest issue of W Magazine for a series of stunning and sultry shots.

It’s here! @Gal_Gadot, a former Miss Israel and the new #WonderWoman, is W’s May 2017 cover star (click the link in our bio to see more). Photo by @CraigMcDeanStudio, styled by @Edward_Enninful. A post shared by W magazine (@wmag) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:06am PDT

The 31-year-old actress and model posed in a partially unbuttoned trench coat for the May 2017 cover of W, with a variety of shots set to be featured in the issue.

Gadot, who also starred in four Fast & Furious films, poses in a variety of outfits and styles, including a low-cut dark dress and a beautiful poolside bathing suit and cardigan combo.

The shots were taken by photographer Craig McDean and styled by Edward Enninful, but just as much credit goes to Gadot, who’s natural beauty is the centerpiece of the shots.

When cover star @Gal_Gadot was chosen as #WonderWoman there was outcry online, “‘Cause my boobs were too small.” Click the link in our bio to read more. Photo by @CraigMcDeanStudio, styled by @Edward_Enninful. A post shared by W magazine (@wmag) on Apr 12, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

They shared some colorful quotes from their time with Gadot on Instagram, such an online outcry because her “boobs were too small” to play the Amazonian princess.

You can view all of the stunning photos over at W Magazine.

Gadot’s had an eventful 2017 so far, and there’s no sign of her slowing down.

While she won’t be returning for The Fate of the Furious, she’s in a whirlwind of promotion for Wonder Woman, which will be released on June 2.

Aside from leading the first female solo film in the DC Extended Universe, she’s already been a part of the promotion for Justice League, which is out on November 17.

